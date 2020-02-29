It is once again county and municipal real estate tax season, Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said in a press release on Friday.
All tax notices should have been mailed by local tax collectors on or before Feb. 29, Cernic said; anyone who has not received his or her tax notice by March 6 is advised by Cernic to contact the local tax collector.
The county-municipal discount period is March 1 to April 30. Payment must be made by April 30 in order to receive a 2% discount on taxes.
The face value period is May 1 to June 30. Taxes go into penalty starting July 1.
After Dec. 31, any unpaid real estate taxes will be turned over by local tax collectors to the Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau.
In any case in which real estate taxes are escrowed by a mortgage company, it is the property owner’s responsibility to forward a copy of the tax bill to the mortgage company, Cernic said.
