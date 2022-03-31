SOMERSET, Pa. – A temporary, portable morgue purchased by Somerset County Corners Office will be maintained in permanent storage – in case future disasters require it, Somerset County officials said.
Purchased with CARES Act funds in 2020, the refrigeration unit will be stored at $550 a year inside a commercial building at Rear 374 W. Main St., Somerset County Commissioners said.
In doing so, Berlin-based Darr Construction will be paid $7,255 to assemble the unit and run electricity to the space for whenever the unit is needed, commissioners said.
"Fortunately, we didn't need to use it during the pandemic – but it gives us additional capacity," he said. "It will be there when we need it."
The county coroner's office relies on a two-drawer system at UPMC Somerset, but Coroner Cullen Swank said situations where multiple deaths occur and there's no immediate next of kin notified, the temporary system could be needed.
The same goes for the county's funeral homes, which have seen heavier caseloads in recent years from the opioid epidemic and, more recently, COVID-19 deaths. If needed, funeral homes could also use the morgue in emergency situations, he said.
Education center lease renewed
The county approved a five-year extension enabling Pennsylvania Highlands to remain inside 7,022 square feet of the Somerset County Education Center.
The center is at 6024 Glades Pike, Suite 210.
The lease is for $49,154 annually through the next five years.
That total, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, is unchanged from the previous lease.
Victim Witness Coordinator added
County officials approved a transfer Tuesday that reassigned a county employee to the job of Victim Witness Coordinator for the Somerset District Attorney's Office for an annual pay of $28,000.
The topic of enabling the starting salary above $25,000 was a topic of debate earlier this month during the county salary board's meeting. It passed in a 3-2 vote.
Sara Whipkey, of Boswell, who works as a secretary to the courts, will return to the DA's office, effective April 8, acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
The hire enabled her office to add someone with Common Pleas court experience as well as her office's case management system, Metzgar said.
CYS cases up in 2021
The world's stresses – whether they are financial, ramifications from the war in Europe or the pandemic – have created "challenging times" that are likely driving up abuse cases across the nation.
And Somerset County is no exception, Children and Youth Services Administrator Doug Walters said.
Somerset County saw a 6% increase in abuse reports that were assessed or investigated in 2021, Walters said after county officials an issued an annual proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The CYS office shared resources Tuesday that work to prevent, identify or respond to abuse issues, including the the Child Abuse Hotline 1800-932-0313, the Department of Human Services' prevention site keepkidssafe.pa.gov and information about mandated reporting resources through www.compass.state.pa.us/cwis.
