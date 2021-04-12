Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program has partnered with The Learning Lamp to coordinate two free RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) server/seller training sessions.

The three-hour trainings, led by a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-approved RAMP trainer, aim to raise awareness of the rules and ensure staff and/or volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol by recognizing the signs of intoxication and ensuring customers are 21 or older.

Trainings sessions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson, and from 5 to 8 p.m. April 28 at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.

“We are pleased to offer these free trainings to our community organizations,” said Fred Oliveros, administrator of Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the dangers associated with alcohol use and to ensure that alcohol-related events are managed properly.”

For special occasion permit holders or one-day licensees, RAMP certification is not required, but is strongly encouraged to reduce potential liability for problems associated with serving alcohol.

Registration is required.

People can register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AprilRAMP.

For more information, contact Prevention Specialist Elizabeth ElBayly at 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or email eelbayly@thelearninglamp.org.

Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.​

