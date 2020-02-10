Cambria County Prison and eight other county jails in Pennsylvania have been awarded a total of $1.2 million in government funding to support the county jail-based Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program, a move meant to increase opioid use disorder services to county jail inmates, state officials announced on Monday.
Cambria County Prison’s share of the funding was $149,000. The other county jails that received funding are located in Armstrong, Bucks, Franklin, Lawrence, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northumberland and Washington.
“Implementing evidence-based treatments such as MAT in criminal justice settings is an overarching goal for the (Pennsylvania) Department of Corrections,” Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in Monday’s press release. “However, the rubber really meets the road at the county level, and I want to credit these counties for stepping up to impact individuals by providing this important treatment in their jails.”
The grants were part of a $55.9 million federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant awarded in September to the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
