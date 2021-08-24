All three Democrats vying for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 will be among the crowd gathering Sunday for a Democratic Picnic at Boswell Community Park.
The Democratic Women of Somerset County and the Democratic Committee of Somerset County are holding the picnic, which will include at least seven candidates for county, state and Senate races, as well as live music by The Laurels and Dead Irish Blues, children's games and a cornhole tournament.
Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th, and Dr. Kevin Baumlin have all confirmed they plan to attend, organizers said. Each is seeking the nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection.
“The picnic is a chance to talk directly to the candidates about the issues and what is important for our community. All voters in southwestern Pennsylvania need to be involved and informed about elections and not just those that are high profile. Judicial elections are incredibly relevant to our daily lives,” said Paula Shively, Democratic Women of Somerset County president.
Among other guests:
• Commissioner Gina Cerilli, representing Judge Maria McLaughlin, for Pennsylvania Supreme Court
• Judge Timika Lane, for Pennsylvania Superior Court
• Somerset County Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt
• Somerset County Prothonotary Angie Svonavec
“This event gives us the opportunity to come together to support our strong county candidates and meet statewide candidates in key races next year,” said Shelley Glessner, chair of the Democratic Committee of Somerset County.
Organizers stress the event isn't "just for Democrats."
Attendees are welcome regardless of their party affiliation – even if they aren't affiliated at all or are still undecided about upcoming races, Shively said.
The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m., and is open to the public. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for middle and high school students, $7.50 for elementary students and children preschool age or younger are free.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/DWSCPicnic21 or by calling 814-714-0097 and leaving a message.
