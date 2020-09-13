The Cambria County Library children’s department will offer its fall storytime series online.
The five-week virtual program will be offered through Oct. 22.
• A baby and toddler class will be available at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• A preschool class will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Participants can access the videos through the children’s department YouTube channel, or via a link on the library’s Facebook page.
Sign-ups begin Monday at cclsys.org/cambria. Click on “For Kids” and “Storytime” to register.
The first 30 children to sign up for the preschool class can pick up a bag of craft supplies that can be used along with storytime.
The first 30 children to sign up for the baby and toddler class will receive a free book.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
