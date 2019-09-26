PORTAGE – In response to an increase in financial exploitation claims against local seniors, Cambria County’s Area Agency on Aging will dedicate funding to forensic auditing, accounting and consulting services.
M. Veil Griffith, director of the county’s Area Agency on Aging, said her office’s protective services unit has consistently seen at least one – sometimes two – reports of financial exploitation of a senior citizen each week in recent months.
Griffith attributes some of those reports to the county’s consistent struggle with drug addiction. In many cases, the local elderly population is being financially exploited by family members in search of money for drugs, she said.
At a Cambria County Commissioners meeting held Thursday at the Portage Public Library, Griffith said a three-year grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will cover an $80,000 contract with Wessel & Company to provide the forensic auditing, accounting and consulting services necessary to hold those stealing from local seniors accountable.
“We hope to prosecute some of these people,” Griffith said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with Wessel & Company. Griffith said the company submitted the lowest bid received for the services requested.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a tax incentive within the city of Johnstown that already assisted with a business expansion a few months ago.
In June, private funding, financial support from the state and a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) ordinance assisted with the expansion of North American Höganäs High Alloys in the city’s Moxham neighborhood.
Construction of a 24,000-square-foot facility is expected to lead to the creation of 25 full-time jobs and help with the retention of 135 existing positions over the next three years.
County Solicitor Bill Barbin said Johnstown City Council and Greater Johnstown School District had already approved the LERTA program for Moxham, in which companies that improve blighted or underutilized property can receive a tax break on the improvements, starting with a rate of zero during the first two years and then increasing in 20% increments until full taxation is reached.
