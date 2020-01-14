For years, Meyersdale Senior Center has served as a home away from home for local retirees – but getting there has sometimes meant parking throughout the neighborhood around it, county officials said.
That could change soon.
Somerset County Commissioners voted to purchase a lot adjacent to the North Street center, aiming to develop part of the 0.2 acre land into a parking lot.
Commissioners said Tuesday that the current lot, which appears to offer space for approximately 10 vehicles, has been inadequate for guests and staff for years.
“Parking is at a premium,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
County officials purchased the lot for $9,500 from Paul and Brenda Thomas, of Meyersdale.
Walker and Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the property’s owners approached the county to see if there was interest in the land.
As of Tuesday, there was no timetable set for the parking lot’s development, Walker added.
The Meyersdale Senior Center is one of seven centers operated by the county’s Area Agency on Aging.
