This concert will have you getting your party on.
Country music singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch, with special guest Sean Stemaly, will bring his Party Mode Tour at 8 p.m. April 2 to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St. in downtown Johnstown.
Lynch has built a consistent recording career in country music, achieving eight No. 1 hits, four top-five albums, eight gold- and platinum-certified singles, and has tallied more than 3 million global on-demand streams.
The tour is in support of Lynch’s fifth studio album, “Blue in the Sky,” which was released Feb. 11.
The album is the anticipated follow up to “Tullahoma,” which delivered consecutive platinum chart-toppers “Ridin’ Roads” and “Good Girl.”
In addition to the hit “Momma’s House,” the new album features already released collaborations, including “Thinking ’Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter; “Tequila On A Boat,” featuring Chris Lane; and “Huntin’ Land,” featuring Riley Green, plus country classics “Pasadena” and “Not Every Cowboy.”
Since Lynch’s platinum breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, he has headlined packed venues and toured with country’s biggest names, such as Luke Bryan, Florida-Georgia Line and Brad Paisley.
The Tennessee native has also earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member.
“This is exciting because of what it represents beyond the fact that he’s an artist that a lot of country music fans know very well and are very excited about him coming to the area,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager for 1st Summit Arena.
“It also represents a return to concerts to the arena. This is the first music concert that we’ve scheduled to come in since the pandemic.”
Prior to doors opening at 6:30 p.m., a preconcert party will be held at 5 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the arena.
Froggy 95.5 radio will broadcast live, and there will be concession sales.
“We want people to come out and celebrate a little bit,” Mearns said.
“This fits in with Dustin Lynch’s Party Mode Tour, and it’s very much fitting to what his music is all about – partying, having a good time with friends and enjoying life. It’s also a great way to celebrate a return to concerts at 1st Summit Arena.”
Mearns said the concert has generated an enthusiastic response from the public and has produced strong ticket sales.
“From the day tickets went on sale, it was evident that this was a show people were really excited to see,” he said.
“The general admission pit area was sold out within five minutes. We’ve had a lot of interest every day with people buying tickets online, through mobile and coming to the box office.”
Mearns said because of the high interest, the promoter has made more seats available.
“The fact that this is a Saturday evening show at the beginning of spring, we think it’s going to be just a great atmosphere for people to come out and listen to some good music,” he said.
Masks are recommended.
Tickets range in price from $35 to $65.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Additional fees will be applied.
Tickets are also available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
