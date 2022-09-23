JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert will have you feeling fancy.
Country music singer/songwriter Walker Hayes, with special guest Parmalee, will bring his “Glad You’re Here Tour” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“This concert is continuing our run of really exciting top-notch country shows that we’ve had at the arena,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
“We’re expecting a great show. We’re at the very beginning of the tour and I think that works out really well, and he can use this as his homebase for a day or two and get used to being on tour again.”
Hayes has released three studio albums – “Reason to Rhyme” in 2011; “Boom” in 2017; and “Country Stuff” in 2022.
In 2021, “Fancy Like” topped every country music sales and streaming chart and hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs and was a No. 1 song on country radio.
The song gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Song.
In addition, he has received six Billboard Music Award nominations, five ACM Award nominations and a CMT Award nomination.
Hayes recently released his new single “Y’All Life.”
Mearns said tickets for the show have sold well, and due to the demand, the promoter recently released additional seats.
“The demand for this show has been very high from the start,” he said.
“We’ve opened up additional seats on the side of the stage and that adds a couple hundred extra tickets into the mix. There also is a very limited availability of top-notch seats in the front rows on the floor and in some of the lower rows in sections nearest the stage.”
For more information on Hayes, visit www.walkerhayes.com.
“We hope to being some people into the area who might not have been to Johnstown in awhile and have them realize that there’s a lot of good times to be had in the city,” Mearns said.
“We want people to come out and experience a great show and have a great experience in Johnstown. Hopefully, they’ll want to come back for future events whether it’s for another concert or a family show.”
Tickets are $55.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Additional fees will be applied.
Tickets also are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
