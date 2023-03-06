JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Country music singer/songwriter Kip Moore will bring his “Damn Love” world tour, with special guest The Cadillac Three, at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
A presale event for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.ticketmaster.com.
The regular sale will begin 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
Information: www.1stsummitarena.com.
