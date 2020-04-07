Millions of households are self-reporting their numbers to the U.S. Census. Some are doing better than others.
Here’s a snapshot as of Saturday, via the Census Bureau.
• Cambria County: 45%
• Blair County: 47.4%
• Somerset County: 43.3%
• Westmoreland County: 49.4%
• Indiana County: 41.6%
• Bedford County: 44.3%
• Clearfield County: 40.9%
Early reports about the number of Somerset County residents reporting in with the U.S. Census Bureau compelled Somerset County’s commissioners to issue a call out to the public Tuesday.
Their message: “We can do better.”
As of Saturday, approximately 43.3% of Somerset County addresses had self-reported – meaning reported online or through mailers.
There’s still four months to complete the task but with COVID-19 concerns keeping people at home, now is a great time to complete the short survey, Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
“We hope everyone takes advantage of this time,” he said.
The national average is 44.5%.
Cambria County’s response rate was a half point higher at 45%, while the City of Johnstown itself was below 38% as of Saturday.
Some of Somerset County’s boroughs and townships were as low as 15%, Middlecreek Township among them.
“We need to get those rates up,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, stressing the count’s importance.
Some of the region’s neighboring counties are among the state’s front-runners, response data shows.
Westmoreland County reporting rate was at 49.1%, while Blair County was at 47.4% as of Saturday.
Indiana County was lagging behind its neighbors in the region, with 41.6% of respondents reporting.
Conducted once a decade at the Census serves as a historical record, enabling future generations to learn more about their communities and the people who lived there at that point in time. It also is used to help allocate $1.5 trillion to state and federal funds that are delivered to Americans over the decade that follows – money that is directed to highways, health and school lunch programs.
To take the census, use the form mailed to your address or visit https://2020census.gov.
