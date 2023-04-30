JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Numerous studies over the past decade have linked time spent on social media with mental health issues in children, teens and young adults.
United Kingdom researchers at King's College London reviewed a dozen studies and found the correlation appears consistent, if limited.
“It is fair to say that there is an ‘association’ between social media use and mental health problems, on the basis that this means a socially constructed reality,” the scientists reported. “But this is not necessarily scientifically valid.”
The report went on to stress that the studies don’t prove social media use causes mental health issues, explaining that causation has not been adequately studied and would require more direct evidence.
“We must, therefore, state that the relationship is correlational but not conclusively causative,” the report said.
Last year, a Pew Research Center survey showed YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat were the most-used social media platforms by teens.
Area school counselors and other mental health professionals say they are seeing more students experiencing anxiety and depression and also hearing students relate distressing interactions on social media.
“We are seeing teens just because they have been bullied online,” said Angie Richard, clinical director of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates in Richland Township. “They are having depression and anxiety issues.”
Cyberbullying is a common occurrence, the school counselors agreed.
“Conflict between peers starts out on a social media platform and trickles back to the school,” said counselor Jamie Montag, of Forest Hills Elementary School.
Because their social skills are still developing, sometimes the bully doesn’t realize how hurtful the social media posts’ words can be, Penn Cambria counselor Renee Myers said.
Since they don’t see their friend’s reaction to a social media comment, the poster is insulated from the damage caused.
“I tell them, ‘If you wouldn’t say it to their face, don’t write it and don’t post it,’” Myers said.
The shutdown of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic may have aggravated the negative effects of social media, the counselors said. Without daily interaction with others at school and during school activities, kids spent more time on social media and missed out on important relationship-building opportunities.
“It was difficult for us to understand how much,” Litko said of the shutdown's effect. “When they were online for school, the focus was on academics. Students weren’t coming to us about social media; they were coming for basic access to school and education.
“Now they are coming to us and parents are reaching out too. Issues that come up in social media don’t stop there. They carry over and have an impact here.”
Richard said the reverse is also true.
“In the past, if you were bullied, you could just go home but, with social media, there is access 24 hours a day,” she said.
It’s not just words, photos can spread quickly online and be even more hurtful.
“A photo is easy to doctor or change to look like something that it’s not,” Richard said. “When you see that person you immediately connect them to the photo. That’s a real thing. It’s huge with self-esteem.”
Unrealistic expectations fostered through social media are also affecting students’ self-esteem, Valko said.
“They are always trying to compare themselves to what they see on social media,” she said. “Everyone has a wonderful life. They have a hard time realizing it’s not that way.”
Young minds are also more prone to believe misinformation that is common on the internet or to try social media “challenges” that can be risky, the counselors said.
Their advice for parents stressed awareness: Not only being aware of what social media apps their kids are using but being aware of how the apps are used.
“Listen to your kids,” Richard said. “A lot of times, we hear them talk but it sounds like the same stuff every day. What seems like a really small thing can be very big for them.”
She added that it is also important to build trust with children before a crisis occurs.
Litko said it’s OK to limit kids’ social media time. That alone can reduce the impact of its negative aspects.
LaShae Jeffers, a counselor at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in FWA Gym, said parents should talk to their kids about what they post on social media.
“They need to understand what they post never goes away,” Jeffers said.
One thing all the counselors would like to see the social media companies address is access by younger children.
“I think they need to raise the age,” Forest Hills Middle School Principal Rebecca Roberts said.
“It says they have to be 13, but they are not mature enough at that age.”
Montag said 16 is a more reasonable age.
Better enforcement of the 13-and-older rule would help, Litko said.
“It’s not difficult to fake a date of birth,” she said. “They are not equipped to handle those situations at that age.”
