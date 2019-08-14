George Hayfield is still Johns-town’s city manager.
A resolution to have him terminated – for cause – was tabled during Wednesday’s regular monthly City Council meeting.
Jack Williams and Charlene Stanton introduced the measure that would have set a termination date no later than Sept. 6.
They contend Hayfield, who started in the position in June 2018, has violated city law on multiple occasions, including by permitting line item expenditures to enter into deficits, improperly transferring funds, not having a contract in place for purchasing a John Deere 850K crawler, being derelict in collecting parking fines, failing to conduct an inventory of city-owned property by a legal deadline, and not providing supporting documentation for positions in the Department of Community and Economic Development that were part of this year’s budget.
Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich voted to table.
Janakovic thinks any evaluation should be handled as a personnel matter.
“First and foremost, we should be doing an evaluation on the city manager if there’s an issue,” Janakovic said. “And we should probably be doing an evaluation anyhow. But that should be, and is, a personnel matter. And it should be done in executive session. We do not do that with any employees, and that’s inclusive of the city manager. An executive session could be called by Jack any time or anybody on council to sit down, with or without Mr. Hayfield, and do an evaluation. And I pretty much promote that.”
Stanton and Williams opposed the tabling.
“What makes me disgusted is that council knows that these are the rules and regulations,” Williams said. “Frank talked about why this couldn’t be talked out. I have sent numerous communications over the issues, and they’ve been ignored. They’re going to go along with it.
“But it may take, and I’m not sure it would be successful, an action of mandamus. I hate to do that down that road. But it’s clear that he is not doing his job in accordance with the law. Not my law, but charter law and other things.”
A separate action to have the city solicitor, Beard Legal Group, pursue legal action against Hayfield failed with only Stanton and Williams backing the resolution.
The votes were taken among another contentious meeting between Stanton and Williams and the five other council members, which have been common occurrences in recent years.
The Hayfield measures were two of 33 ordinances and resolutions on City Council’s agenda after no regular meeting took place last month, due to a lack of quorum that was caused with King and Vitovich absent for medical reasons and Stanton and Williams leaving.
In other matters, City Council voted to:
• Grant final approval to use $250,000 in Urban Development Action Grant funding to demolish 31 blighted structures in the city. Williams and Stanton originally proposed the idea of using $300,000 for razing the Conrad Building, $400,000 for citywide demolition and $100,000 for repairs to the Public Safety Building. The $250,000 was reached as a compromise with the measure passing 6-1.
Williams voted against the final ordinance because it did not include money for the Conrad Building.
“I want the Conrad Building down,” Williams said. “It’s been 10 years that I’ve been after that.”
The money will come from a $1.2 million UDAG pool that the city holds to operate a revolving loan program for startup businesses. “Originally, the first proposal was to use $750,000,” Janakovic said. “We did not want to use all of that money because a lot of it’s for the economic development of the city, etcetera. The biggest part about this is it’s non-replaceable at this point. At one point, with UDAG funds, you spent $50,000, you got $50,000 back. At this point in time, once you spend the money it’s gone.”
• Adopted a banner for the city, picking a design that was created by Jill Skowron-Gontkovic as part of a contest held by You in Flood City.
• Supported Gov. Tom Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania plan that, in part, calls for working to eliminate blight in communities such as Johnstown.
• Passed a resolution supporting the transfer of a liquor license to the Sheetz on Haynes Street.
• Had a request to grant tax exemption to a Johnstown Area Heritage Association-owned building at 662 Main St., commonly known as the Ludwig House or Clara Barton House, die for a lack of motion. Williams wants JAHA to present a more detailed proposal about the taxes, penalties and interest before considering further action.
