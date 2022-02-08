JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A question – “Why did my sewer bill go up?” – started Westmont Borough Council’s meeting on Tuesday.
The answer was change orders racked up in the borough’s sewer project, a project that has already consumed millions of borough dollars in legal costs.
Snyder Environmental Services discovered areas of work on the system completed by the borough’s previous contractor, IWPC, that required correction.
The council voted to raise the sewer rates in December to fund the change orders because there was no money left in the sewer fund, which had been depleted by a previous $2 million legal dispute with IWPC.
The borough council subsequently sought to recover a portion of that loss by suing its former engineer, Ken Mesko.
On Tuesday, the council announced the lawsuit with Mesko has been resolved.
Approval of a settlement was the final action taken at the council’s Tuesday evening meeting at the borough’s municipal building.
However, a confidentiality agreement prohibits any member from commenting on it.
The Tribune-Democrat has filed a Right-to-Know request for the settlement.
Mesko, who has not provided engineering services for the borough since 2020, did not return calls Tuesday.
The EADS Group has been providing the borough’s engineering services since Mesko’s departure from the sewer project.
EADS engineers anticipate the completed system will need more work to meet state standards for storm water infiltration.
To avoid incurring further costs associated with rebuilding the sewer system to state standards, the council is considering an offer from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
In January, the GJWA offered to pay the borough $2 million to take ownership of the sewer system.
The council is in the early stages of entertaining the offer.
However, on Tuesday, EADS Group engineer Brandon Palmer said for a sale to the GJWA to be approved by the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requires a report of all upgrades that have been built from the time the previous contractor and engineer were hired.
Board member Don Hall said complete records of the prior work had not ever been in the council’s possession.
The cost to compile the report in accordance with state law, Palmer said, would come to a total of $60,000. The council unanimously approved that on Tuesday.
If the borough sells to the GJWA, the agreement includes a rate freeze on sewer bills for the next four years, Hall said.
However, some residents expressed concern that the borough is rushing a sale.
The council voted 4-3 in a special meeting Feb. 3 to not spend money for an appraisal of the system’s value.
Terry Shenfeld criticized the council Tuesday for that decision.
“You voted an appraisal down – where is your due diligence?” she said. “There needs to be an appraisal of what the system’s value is before we sell it. This doesn’t feel right to me.”
Councilman Chris DelSignore was among the members who voted against an appraisal. He said he didn’t want to put the GJWA’s offer at risk of lowering.
“My reason going against appraisal is that although it could appraise much higher than $2 million, or it could also appraise out lower as well,” he said.
Hall, Marc McCall, DelSignore and Thomas Gramling voted against pursuing an appraisal, which could cost $100,000.
Bill Stasko, Gordon Smith, and Bill Hargreaves were the minority who favored an appraisal.
