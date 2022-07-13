JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown City Council on Wednesday approved a restaurant liquor license transfer to the State Theater of Johnstown.
The transfer was requested by Eric and Amanda Reighard, owners of the Johnstown State Theatre Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to revitalize the theater at 336 Main St.
The liquor license is the first step toward opening a restaurant in the movie theater building, Eric said.
“We don’t know yet when the restaurant will happen, but this is the first step,” he said. “The license became available, so we jumped on it.”
With support from the City Council, the State Theater is set to receive a liquor license transfer from Ashville Borough, pending approval by Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
In addition to the restaurant, the Reighards have plans for upgrades to the theater viewing experience. The theater is in need of modern upgrades as well as basic structural renovations.
“We’ve been working on the project for over three years,” Eric Reighard said.
The theater opened in 1926, and over the years has become part of Conemaugh Health System’s Lee Campus on Main Street.
While the Johnstown State Theatre Foundation operates the theater, it is still owned by the hospital, for now. Reighard said a draft agreement is under review to take full ownership of the theater from the hospital.
“Once we have the building in our name, we’ve lined up private funding resources to go after the first phase of renovations, which include an IMAX theater and restaurant,” he said.
Reighard also told City Council on Wednesday that he’s obtained capital for renovations, including a $100,000 grant through state Sen. Wayne Langerholc’s office.
That funding will be used to stabilize the theater’s roof, he said.
“We hope to begin that phase before end of the summer,” he said. “And this time next year, we hope to have the main IMAX theater open to the public.”
Less than half a mile from the theater, the city’s search continues for a new management company to operate the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
City Council conducted interviews with prospective management companies in June, and received one bid, City Manager Ethan Imhoff said Wednesday.
“The proposal was reviewed by staff and determined not to be viable,” he said. “It was rejected, and later this week, we will be reissuing requests for proposals to get a better response.”
The downtown facility has been sitting mostly idle since Feb. 28 when Pasquerilla Enterprises, through its subsidiary Crown Conventions Center Co., stopped managing the venue.
City Council also received an update Wednesday on more business development downtown, at properties owned by Johnstown Capital Partners LLC.
Johnstown Capital Chief Executive Officer LaQuan Marshall said the company is focused on completing multiple projects.
“We are in the process of developing 215 Franklin St. into two condominiums as well as Downtown Yogurt and Ice cream on the first floor, and we are projecting to open in the late summer,” he said. “We use our commercial real estate as a private equity platform. We have acquired a large percentage of the Downtown Yogurt company.”
Johnstown Capital also owns the building at 500 Main St., where the Altoona-based JOOS restaurant is planning to open a new location, he said.
“That’s the next project that will happen,” Marshall said. “We’ve engaged with ABD Construction to start the architectural process. The Altoona-based operator, JOOS, a plant-based restaurant approved the floor plan, and we are in the process of getting construction drawings submitted.”
He said he was also excited about other projects around town.
“We have a few restaurants and co-working spaces, and a fresh market concept to bring to the downtown area,” he said.
