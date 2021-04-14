Westmont Borough Council is closer to demolishing a blighted house while continuing to put pressure on the owner of another.
The council opened bids Tuesday for the demolition of 152 Tioga St. Five bids were received, and council unanimously approved the lowest bid of $11,200 from Leckey’s Demolition Service in Johnstown.
The job includes removing the structure, back filling and seeding of the lot.
Mark McCall, the council’s blight committee chairman, said a private entity is interested in developing the property.
In addition, borough zoning officer Mark Walker said he has sent several property maintenance notices through March to the owner of another house at 132 Erie St. The owner lives in California, he said.
Walker will issue citations at the magistrate’s office, he said.
