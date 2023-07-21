Since opening Hope Cyclery in 2019, Jarrod Bunk has redefined the notion of a community bike shop – not just selling bikes, but also collecting used ones and donating them to children in need.
But that’s not the main reason why the message “If you needed a bike, you could’ve asked!” was painted onto sheets of plywood that were nailed to his Railroad Street shop on Monday.
Juveniles allegedly attepted to break into the Johnstown shop last week, shattering a picture window on one side of the shop and causing approximately $10,000 in damage.
“It’s such a bummer, man,” Bunk said on Monday, standing inside his store. “The damage can be fixed, but it’s the action that really hurts.”
Bunk said he can’t understand why anyone would damage his business.
“I’m trying to make a positive change in this community – to make lives better,” he said, “and the only thing these kids (accomplished) is probably ruining their lives.”
Bunk said three rocks were thrown into his store, damaging a few bikes in the process.
A local woman spotted two youths throwing the rocks and immediately dialed 911, he said.
Johnstown police Capt. Mike Plunkard confirmed police responded to the incident and have two suspects in the case.
Bunk said the act of vandalism couldn’t have come at a worse time.
He said business has been slow the past two years – a significant downshift since the Johnstown Inclined Plane closed for rehabilitation.
The site has been a magnet for mountain bikers since downhill trails were first developed there in 2017, but without the Incline’s cars in operation to carry bikers 500 feet back uphill, the trails and the community have seen less bike traffic, he said.
He said people need to understand that many small businesses scrape to get by and that many keep their doors open as a labor of love – for the goods or service they provide and the community itself.
“A lot of businesses out there are concerned about sales. With small businesses like mine, it’s about serving the community,” said Bunk, whose business holds an annual “Cranksgiving” fundraiser to collect food for needy families and offers regular tours of the city and its trails by bicycle.
“When something like this happens, it hurts. You have to build yourself back up again.”
