Greater Johnstown YMCA will offer a training program to get participants ready for the Path of the Flood Race, to be held May 28.
Couch to 5K training will kick off at 6 p.m. May 4 at Greater Johnstown YMCA, 100 Haynes St., downtown Johnstown.
Participants will receive a training calendar, nutrition and training tips, and a group run schedule for every Saturday morning leading up to the race.
Cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt for race day, all training materials and the fee to enter the Path of the Flood Race.
Registration is required at www.johnstownpaymca.org.
Information: 814-535-8381.
