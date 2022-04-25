Greater Johnstown YMCA will offer a training program to get participants ready for the Path of the Flood Race, to be held May 28.

Couch to 5K training will kick off at 6 p.m. May 4 at Greater Johnstown YMCA, 100 Haynes St., downtown Johnstown.

Participants will receive a training calendar, nutrition and training tips, and a group run schedule for every Saturday morning leading up to the race.

Cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt for race day, all training materials and the fee to enter the Path of the Flood Race.

Registration is required at www.johnstownpaymca.org.

Information: 814-535-8381.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

