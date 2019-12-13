ST. MICHAEL – Cottage owner Jesse Lippincott may not have ranked among the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s most famous members.
But the Gilded Age venture capitalist already led an extraordinary life by the time he joined it.
Lippincott, whose cottage National Park Service officials are working to stabilize, served in the Union Army during the Civil War before returning home to find success as a Pittsburgh grocer.
By 1872, he co-founded the Rochester Tumbler Co., a well-known glassware company of its time.
At its height, the company’s 1,100 employees were producing 150,000 tumblers daily inside a factory site that extended along a half-mile of the Ohio River, Beaver County historical records show.
Alongside future U.S. attorney general and fellow club member Philander Knox, he served as a director of the Fifth National Bank of Pittsburgh and co-owned Bedford Springs Resort.
And by the 1880s, Lippincott helped launch the Banner Baking Powder Co.
His attention was often drawn to new technology.
An original stockholder of the Bell Telephone Co., Lippincott became fascinated by the potential of the phonograph – the first recognized device to both record and reproduce sound.
In 1888, at a time phonograph inventor Thomas Edison and his famous competitor, Graphophone pioneer Alexander Graham Bell, were clashing – and at a standstill on how to capitalize on the technology, Lippincott spent $1 million to acquire the rights and patents to both devices.
“I think the perfect phonograph will prove universally from the start,” he told the Pittsburgh Press in August 1888.
In the end, Lippincott was only half right – and he’d lose his fortune over it.
“He was kind of ahead of the curve with the phonograph before it became popular,” Johnstown Flood National Memorial Chief Interpreter Doug Bosley said.
The Westmoreland County native hedged his bet on it becoming an office staple as dictation device but the idea never became profitable.
Lippincott was paralyzed by a stroke in the early 1890s, and Edison – a board member in his company – regained control of the phonograph business soon after.
By the time he died in 1894, the phonograph technology was starting to hit the right note in another field, the fledgling national music industry.
The ever-changing “record” players that followed it would eventually find their way into living rooms across the country.
