EBENSBURG, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School’s Board of Trustees has announced that Head of School Stephen Cotchen has resigned.
“Steve was an excellent influence on the Bishop Carroll community,” Altoona-Johnstown Diocese Director of Education Jo-Ann Semko said. “He related well to the students, their parents and the community at large. He will be missed by all, but we trust that his successor will be able to pick up where Steve left off and continue to move BC forward.”
Cotchen joined the Ebensburg-based parochial school in 2020 after serving as the assistant principal of Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown.
During Cotchen’s time at the school, he oversaw a growth in enrollment, the introduction of new opportunities to students, such as a co-op program for boys varsity football, and increased financial aid funding, according to a release.
“Steve has done an outstanding job in his time at Bishop Carroll, and we are sorry to see him go,” Board of Trustees Secretary Mary Beth Lieb said in a statement.
“His experience in education, commitment to Catholic education and overall positive mindset have been great assets to our school community for the past three years. We’re grateful for all that he has accomplished.”
In his resignation, Cotchen said he’s enjoyed his time at Bishop Carroll and the “role has helped me to grow professionally, and the students, families, faculty and staff have made an impact on me.”
“I’m truly thankful to have had this opportunity,” he said.
Semko said Cotchen cited personal reasons for his resignation.
Moving forward, the board will work with the Diocese to fill the principal role prior to the beginning of the next academic term.
Semko said the board’s executive committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss next steps.
That includes conversations related to interim personnel as well as search committee information.
