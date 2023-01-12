JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four years after submitting engineering designs to the state, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority is still waiting for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s approval to prepare the North Fork Dam for the worst possible flood event that could happen in a thousand years.
As the GJWA waits for the OK to begin construction, the cost of the dam’s doomsday preparation – enlarging and reinforcing the dam to meet the department’s standards for the “probable maximum flood” – is increasing.
In April 2018, the DEP officially ordered the GJWA to file engineering designs for improvements by the end of that year. But from January 2019 to early 2022, the GJWA didn’t have much communication from the state.
Between those years, the estimated cost of the project increased from $15 million to $18 million amid continued inflation and supply chain issues.
“And the DEP has yet to approve us going ahead,” GJWA board member Don Hall said, adding that staff turnover at the DEP has been part of the holdup.
However, GJWA resident manager Mike Kerr said communication with the state has recently improved.
“I’m expecting, within the next several months, a construction permit will be issued,” Kerr said.
The North Fork Dam in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, contains the primary source of domestic water supply for the Johnstown area.
There are no structural deficiencies with the dam, but the DEP has determined that it is not equipped to handle the maximum amount of precipitation that could be possible for the area.
The DEP is not worried about it failing under anything less than a once-in-a-thousand-year rain event, Kerr said.
“Structurally speaking, the dam is solid,” he said. “They are worried about increasing capacity of the spillway for the ‘probable maximum flood’ that would bring 24 inches of rain.”
For comparison, that’s double the amount of rain that fell during the 1977 Johnstown flood, which dumped 12 inches of rain on the area.
Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. has designed the project to meet DEP requirements.
To fund the project, the GJWA has applied for a low-interest state loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), but Kerr said the GJWA has been proactive in saving money for the project and has $6 million in reserve.
Additional grants could further reduce the amount of money the GJWA needs to borrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.