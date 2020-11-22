Corrections officers want state Department of Corrections officials to ramp up restrictions to control a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.
Pennsylvania Corrections Officers Association Western Region Vice President John Eckenrode said officers working at the 2,215-inmate prison want to see "red phase" steps taken similar to those implemented at nearby SCI-Laurel Highlands after cases spiked there.
"We would like to see them do a two-week shutdown and do a deep cleanse," Eckenbrode said. "When that happens, there's no way to spread it and hopefully it'll burn itself out inside the jail."
Instead, despite 148 new positive cases over the past few days, inmates are able to dine together and recreate in groups of 50 to 75 and even mingle with other inmate "cohort" groups when buying ice cream from a stand inside one of the prison's confined outdoor "yards," he said.
Eckenrode is a corrections officer at SCI-Benner, whose regional union represents thousands of fellow officers from the Erie area to Huntingdon.
Tighter controls earlier in the year were working across most of the state, he said.
"Right now, they're still able to run around, mix with other cohorts," Eckenrode said. "When they're outside in the yard, no matter what group they are in, they are all using the same restroom."
Department of Corrections officials did not return messages left for comment Sunday. But they have defended their methods to control COVID-19 spreads within Pennsylvania's state prisons, saying positivity rates overall remain better than outside community levels and most other state prison systems.
In an interview earlier this month, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said cases are growing in counties where the virus is spreading at a high rate. Staff, despite safeguards, are carrying the virus into facilities because they aren't aware they are sick.
The department uses a scale from level one to five, with five as the most restrictive – and SCI-Laurel Highlands is currently placed in the highest level, requiring inmates to remain in their housing units and most often, their cells.
SCI-Laurel Highlands is operated as a prison for many of the state's most care-dependent prisoners, some of whom live in a nursing home-type setting or receive regular dialysis.
SCI-Laurel Highlands' has 347 active COVID-19 cases among its more than 810 inmates.
That's 42% of its population.
As of Sunday, 210 – or approximately 10% – of SCI-Somerset's 2,184 inmates were listed as COVID-19 positive on the Department of Corrections' data dashboard.
Eckenrode said case totals only tell part of the story.
The numbers have continued to rise since late September and that is taking a toll on the officers tasked with keeping order inside the lockup – oftentimes working extensive overtime, he said.
While 34 staff members are listed as positive, 72 more are at home quarantining, pending test results. Nearly one in five employees is COVID-19 positive.
"It's difficult for them right now, because they are working every day and not seeing it get better," he said. "The department needs to start listening to the people on the ground who see what is working and what isn't."
