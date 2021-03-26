Before Rebecca West was named pastor at Moxham Lutheran Church, she worked in the banking industry. In her late 50s, West believed the corporate world “limited me from using all my gifts,” she said.
“Ultimately, something was missing,” she said, adding that during her career, “seminary wasn’t in my heart.”
West married Jim, a Lutheran pastor. But for the first five years of marriage, “I stayed a devout Catholic.”
She became curious about women studying to be pastors.
“I didn’t know any woman pastors,” she said.
A seed was planted, she said, “but it was a slow process.”
Once West decided to become a pastor, she confirmed the words out loud.
“It’s time for me to go to seminary,” West told her husband.
She said he replied: “I’ve been waiting to hear you say that.”
So at age 56, West entered seminary, where two things hit her hard.
“Learning the Greek language,” she said. “Then COVID-19 interrupting her final semester.”
Just as students across the country, she completed her classes online, and admits she wanted to throw in the towel “because I didn’t think I would be ordained.”
West shared that, in the Lutheran Church, one has to be ordained into a specific area. She needed a “congressional call” from a church she would be pastoring.
“Without a congressional call, you are not a pastor,” West said.
Despite the pandemic, a congressional call came from Moxham Lutheran. West interviewed with church leaders, then the church voted.
She said she was “ordained into word and sacrament ministry in the ECLA.”
West was approved to preach, teach and administer sacraments.
At her outdoor ordination service, Jim recorded his wife standing on a rug with Bishop Michael Rhyne. The church members surrounded Pastor West and Bishop Rhyne in their cars. The only thing unconventional was the setting.
“I was ordained in the church parking lot,” West said, laughing.
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.