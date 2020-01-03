Salon manager Kristin Kick was expecting news that her Johnstown Galleria MasterCuts store would be switching to a new computer system this week.
Instead, an email arrived announcing the salon – and nearly 300 others across the nation – was closing its doors.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Kick, who has been working for the chain since 1998. “We’re a busy place. We do hundreds of appointments a week”
“Happy New Year, I guess,” she added, while cleaning out the space Thursday.
Minneapolis-based Regis Corp. announced its intentions after completing a move to reacquire hundreds of Regis and MasterCuts from its operator, The Beautiful Group.
The corporate officials blamed the operating group’s “performance” for forcing the move, which includes the closure of 300 locations that no longer have lease obligations and Regis operation of 200 more.
A MasterCuts location at the Logan Valley Mall was also closed through the move.
“It’s sad – but the (Galleria) mall isn’t to blame for this,” Kick said. “The ownership decided to close salons all over the country.”
Regis Corp. owns, co-owns or franchises more than 7,000 salons – including those under its own name, Supercuts and SmartStyle – across the globe.
A separate Regis salon that operated near Bon-Ton closed several years ago in the mall.
In a release to media, the company’s CEO, Hugh Sawyer, said the Regis took its steps to “preserve long-term value for our shareholders” and hopes to find new franchise operators for the former Beautiful Group locations that remain open.
In recent months, the company has announced deals to sell more than 100 of its other locations to groups such as Alline Salon Group.
“We remain committed to our strategy of converting to a fully franchised model,” he said.
