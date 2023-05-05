JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sixty eight people from 23 Pennsylvania counties filled a classroom at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township on Friday for the 21st Cambria County Coroner’s Seminar.
Patrick Michael Murphy, retired coroner in Clark County Nevada, lectured on managing crime scenes and handling incidents of mass casualties.
Clark County was the location of the October 2017 mass shooting, where 60 people were killed and more than 413 wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.
“Some of the process today is to talk specifically about lessons learned,” Murphy said.
“In every case we do, there is always lessons learned and that we can do better.
“At the end of the day, coroner and medical examiners’ offices represent the decedents and their families,” he said.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco called it coroners teaching coroners.
“I have cases that may be similar to yours,” he said. “How did you handle it?’
Training is No. 1.
“Educating coroners on what we need to do to handle subpoenas, death certificates, deal with the media so that we all do it in the same manner,” Warco said.
Mass casualties present major challenges to coroners and medical examiners.
Warco pointed to the Sept. 8, 1994, incident involving USAir Flight 427 that crashed near Pittsburgh International Airport due to a failure of the rudder power control unit. The crash killed 129 passengers and five crew members.
“The major problem with mass fatalities is dealing with families and helping return the love ones to their respective locations,” he said. “In any disaster, we have to be careful that we return the correct remains back to the families.”
Learning new tools in handling fatalities is ongoing, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said.
“We have one opportunity in investigating a crime scene and we want to do that as effectively and thoroughly as possible,” he said.
