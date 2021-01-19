The Cambria County Coroners Office is turning to the public to help locate the family of a Portage Township man who died earlier this month.
Arthur G. Zanoni, 73, died Jan. 13 of natural causes and Coroner Jeff Lees said his office was able to confirm his identity, but despite background checks and grassroots efforts, they have not been able to reach any family members about the death.
Notifying next of kin is part of the process the office follows handling all cases, he added.
“We’ve exhausted every other effort, and so we’re hoping the public can help,” Lees said.
Anyone with information can contact the coroners office at 814-535-6222.
