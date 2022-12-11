PORTAGE, Pa. – Weather conditions are being blamed for an early morning crash and fatality in Portage Township, according to the Cambria County coroner's office.
Joe Hribar, chief deputy coroner, said the incident occurred at 2:34 a.m. on Lumber Road when the driver of a side-by-side ATV, Jamie L. Abrell, 34, lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.
"They were traveling on a dirt road and weather conditions were icy ... and the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, lost traction and struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times," he said.
Abrell was unrestrained in the ATV, and the Portage resident was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m.
Hribar said the crash is being ruled an accident and the cause of death is blunt force injuries to the upper torso.
A female passenger who was restrained did not suffer any injuries resulting from the incident.
The Cambria County coroner's office along with the Pennsylvania State Police processed the scene.
Portage Volunteer Fire Department and Portage EMS responded as well.
