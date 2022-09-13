JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Coroner's Office remains among just a handful across Pennsylvania to retain international recognition.
The Nevada-based International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners announced Tuesday that the coroner's office received international accreditation – the result of a eight-month review process of 288 standards involving the office's administrative and investigative procedures.
Among Pennsylvania's fourth-class counties, only Cambria has earned the achievement, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Lees said his staff opened up their office as well as their operating policies and procedures to a pair of auditors who spent two days with them during the association's review.
For a county that handles 2,500 death investigations a year, that meant providing reports on a wide variety of their recent death investigations – including suicides, natural deaths and work fatalities – to see how they were photographed, reviewed and completed, he said.
"Our jobs put us front and center with people during their most difficult times," Lees said, noting that may be car crashes, homicides and other sudden deaths. "And when it comes to investigating those deaths, we have only one shot to get it right."
That's why Lees said he and his staff of three full-time deputies and six per-diems continue to strive for the international accreditation.
The International Association's scorecard showed the Cambria office exceeded their benchmarks, scoring 100% in investigative, morgue facilities, forensic and lab services.
"When an agency elects to subject themselves to this process, it clearly indicates their desire to stand to peer review and demonstrates to the public and stakeholders a strong desire to provide excellence in service provision, International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners staff wrote.
Given their role in determining the cause and manner of deaths, Cambria County Coroners Office's findings often put them in the courtroom when prosecutors are working to present their cases in court.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Lees' office has shown time after time that they are "dedicated to doing things the right way."
"And their international accreditation further exemplifies that," he said.
Cambria first earned the five-year accreditation in 2012 and must undergo the review every five years to retain it.
Lees said he was proud of his staff for working through the process, despite busy times.
Lees said his office has processed 1,500 cases in 2022.
That includes 10 homicides.
