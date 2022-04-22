Coroners and deputy coroners from across the state filled a classroom Friday at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township for the annual Spring Law Enforcement Seminar.
The day-long seminar, sponsored by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, included discussion of proposed state legislation impacting the Pennsylvania Coroners Association, preparing for court room testimony, the illegal drug trade and trauma deaths.
“Over the years I’ve tried to rotate topics that encompass our entire job description and what we do on a daily bases,” Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said.
“Our job is to speak for the deceased and do it effectively,” he said.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said a coroner needs preparation to give court room testimony.
“Coroners play in integral role in homicide prosecutions,” he said. “We need to have a good relationship with coroners to establish the cause and manner or death.
“Part of their job is to educate juries on how they reach their conclusions,” Neugebauer said.
“They are experts in a field that not a lot of people know a lot about.”
Bedford County Coroner Russell Styer has been attending the seminar for 10 years.
“We’re getting more tools that we need to fight the drug epidemic or whatever the problem might be,” Styer sad.
Other speakers were former Ferndale police chief and state Rep. Jim Rigby, Cambria County Detective Thomas Keirn; Carl Moen, executive director of Souther Alleghenies EMS Council; and Dr. Russell Dumire, medical director of trauma services at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.