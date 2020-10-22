The Cambria County Coroner's office has released the name of the the JWF Industries worker who was killed on Wednesday.
Jeffrey S. Conjelko, 45, of Windber, was adjusting a steel beam that weighted more than 3,000 pounds on a flatbed truck when the beam became unstable and fell on him, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Thursday.
Conjelko had to be freed with the use of a forklift to get the beam off of him, Lees said.
He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he died in the emergency room.
An autopsy performed on Thursday confirmed that Conjelko died from massive blood loss due to crushing injuries to the lower extremities. The death is being ruled an accident, Lees said.
"This is a horrific loss and right now my thoughts and prayers are with the family and employees, all trying to come to grips with this terrible loss," said William Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries.
Conjelko was employed at the welding and fabricating company on Iron Street since January. He worked in the shipping and receiving department.
The coroner's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.