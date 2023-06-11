JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified a motorcyclist who died in a fatal accident Saturday in Richland Township as Kirk Alan Young, 53, of Windber.
The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Scalp Avenue in Richland Township and closed the road until 10 p.m. Saturday.
As Young was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound, a vehicle pulled out of the Dairy Queen parking lot to travel westbound, and the two collided, Lees said.
Young, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, Lees said. He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died in the emergency department at 10:53 p.m.
An autopsy confirmed Young died from injuries sustained in the accident. The manner of death has been ruled accidental, Lees said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.