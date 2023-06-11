Police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified a motorcyclist who died in a fatal accident Saturday in Richland Township as Kirk Alan Young, 53, of Windber.

The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Scalp Avenue in Richland Township and closed the road until 10 p.m. Saturday.

As Young was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound, a vehicle pulled out of the Dairy Queen parking lot to travel westbound, and the two collided, Lees said.

Young, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, Lees said. He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died in the emergency department at 10:53 p.m.

An autopsy confirmed Young died from injuries sustained in the accident. The manner of death has been ruled accidental, Lees said.

