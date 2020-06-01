A Windber man died Monday from injuries he suffered when he fell while cutting a tree, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Charles Bottorff, 77, was cutting down a tree on his property in Windber at 11:17 a.m. when he fell about 25 feet, Lees said.
A neighbor who witnessed the fall called 911, he said.
Bottorff, was taken by EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died in the emergency room at 12:24 p.m. Lees said the man died from multiple internal injuries. The death is being ruled an accident.
