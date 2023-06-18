EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two people died on Sunday when a small airplane crashed near Ebensburg, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Lees said on Sunday evening that both people aboard the plane were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash not far from Ebensburg Airport. The crash site was south of U.S. Route 22 in Cambria Township.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a twin-engine Piper PA-30 airplane crashed in a wooded area.
According to Lees, the plane was reported missing early Sunday morning and was located around 2:30 p.m.
Lees said that the crash site, which is about the size of a football field, will be secured, and he and representatives from the FAA will be at the scene to further investigate the crash tomorrow.
An investigation will be conducted by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which is responsible for investigating transportation-related accidents in the U.S.
