Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on state Route 56 Friday in St. Clair Township, according to the Westmoreland County coroner's office.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. a half-mile east of Laurel Ridge State Park when Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward, collided head-on.
Deemer was operating a Dodge Ram traveling east on the roadway when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300 driven by McGeary, who was traveling west.
Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced both dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.
The deaths have been ruled accidental.
Two other individuals involved in the collision were transported to a Cambria County hospital, the report said.
It's unknown if speed, cellphone use or drugs were a factor in the collision, the coroner's office said.
Pennsylvania State Police, Greensburg barracks, are also investigating.
