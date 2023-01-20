Route 56 fatal crash

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on state Route 56 Friday in St. Clair Township, according to the Westmoreland County coroner's office.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. a half-mile east of Laurel Ridge State Park when Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward, collided head-on.

Deemer was operating a Dodge Ram traveling east on the roadway when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300 driven by McGeary, who was traveling west.

Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced both dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

The deaths have been ruled accidental.

Two other individuals involved in the collision were transported to a Cambria County hospital, the report said.

It's unknown if speed, cellphone use or drugs were a factor in the collision, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police, Greensburg barracks, are also investigating.

