Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said on Friday that a man died last month in Cambria County of an overdose of carfentanil, a synthetic opioid so potent that veterinarians use it to tranquilize elephants and other large animals.
Toxicology tests revealed that a 43-year-old man who died on Dec. 27 in Jackson Township succumbed to an overdose of carfentanil, Lees said during a press conference he hosted on Friday morning. The death was Cambria County’s first known fatal carfentanil overdose, the coroner said.
Dr. Matthew Perry, regional medical director of emergency medicine at Conemaugh Health System, said during Friday’s press conference that carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, 5,000 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
“Many times,” Perry said, “folks that are using will overdose prior to the end of administering the dose that they’re attempting to give themselves. It’s extremely dangerous. Just by touching a patient, being around a patient, those involved can be affected as well.”
Lees said that he organized Friday’s press conference in order to raise awareness of the danger carfentanil can pose to emergency responders and members of the public.
“I feel … the need to make the public aware of this dangerous drug being here in Cambria County,” he said.
There have been a handful of carfentanil overdose deaths in other regional counties in the past few years, Lees said. Bedford County had a carfentanil-related overdose death in the summer of 2017; at the time, Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer said it was the first time authorities had discovered the presence of carfentanil in the region.
Dr. Lauren Huddle, a forensic pathologist at ForensicDx in Windber, said on Friday that her office has handled about four fatal carfentanil overdoses in the past two years, including the Jackson Township death discussed during Friday’s press conference.
Jackson Township police are investigating that death, Lees said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.