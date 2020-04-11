A man died Friday under the weight of a mid-sized pickup truck that he was apparently working on in a building in Indiana County, said Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau.
He said the coroner and state police in Indiana are investigating.
First responders were dispatched at 7:49 p.m. Friday for a physical rescue at West Pike Road in Armstrong Township, according to Indiana County Emergency Management information.
The man was underneath a mid-sized pickup truck inside what used to be an old fuel and supply business – Lockard Oil, Moreau said.
Moreau said he didn't know how long the man had been trapped under the vehicle, how it happened or why the man was there in the building.
He said the building was sold two years ago and recently has been up for sale again. Near the building is a Pacific Pride unmanned fuels station, Moreau said.
"We've had these before where we made successful rescues, but it all depends on where the car falls on a person and a lot of other variables," he said.
Moreau said there was another man at the scene in addition to first responders.
"I don't know who he was, but I believe he was the man who was there, or who checked on him and called 911," he said.
Moreau said he arrived six minutes after the call came in. Medics had arrived before he did, he said, and his firefighters with rescue equipment arrived to lift the vehicle and recover the body.
"Typically when we get there, the need to rescue has passed. We waited outside until the police were done," he said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Indiana County State Police have not released information about the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.