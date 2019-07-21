A Somerset Pike crash claimed the life of a woman on Saturday and hospitalized a 9-year-old child who was traveling in her car, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Sunday.
Trina M. Berkebile, 57, of Hollsopple, was traveling on Route 985 near Saylor School Road at around 9 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle while rounding a curve and struck a jersey barrier, the coroner said.
She was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room, he said. Lees said that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that blunt-force trauma to the upper torso caused her death, an autopsy showed.
Her 9-year-old passenger was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for further care, but an update on the child’s injuries was not available Sunday, he said.
