The deaths in a fatal house fire Saturday in Somerset Borough have been ruled accidental, Somerset County Coroner’s Office said Monday.
Cory Roadman, 32, and Martika Hetrick, 28, both of Somerset, died in the early Saturday blaze, Somerset County Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said.
An investigation determined both died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation inside the home, Swank said.
The fire was reported at 6 a.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street.
Somerset, Friedens, Listie and Rockwood fire departments all responded to the scene – and Swank said a state police fire marshal was also called to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
Online tributes were being made over the weekend to Roadman and Hetrick, both of whom were key contributors to the Haunted Hollow.
“They were both incredible haunt enthusiasts and respected and loved by many,” Haunted Hollow operators posted on their Facebook page.
“Please keep Tika and Cory’s families in your thoughts and prayers.”
