Carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame for the death of a Shade Township man found inside a fire-gutted home Jan. 23, Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said.
A DNA test confirmed the home's owner, Barry Charlton, 70, died in the fire, and Swank said Monday the death was ruled accidental.
Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company and four assisting stations spent more than five hours at the Old Forbes Road house fire after arriving to find the structure fully engulfed in flames, fire Chief Dave Johnson said at the time.
A man, later identified as Charlton, was found in the home’s first floor after the fire was knocked down, Johnson said.
The fire destroyed the home, leaving behind little more than a concrete foundation, brick chimney and access ramp.
State police also investigated the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.