JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A deaf and legally blind Upper Yoder Township man was accidentally struck and killed late Tuesday on Hershberger Road, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Wednesday.
Lees said Joseph Varmecky, 71, often traveled the corridor on his way home.
Varmecky was hit by a Hummer sport utility vehicle while he was on the road’s 500 block after sunset at 9:29 p.m.
An autopsy at ForensicDx revealed Varmecky died of multiple blunt-force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday at 10:26 p.m.
Lees has ruled the manner of death accidental, but a police investigation was not yet complete Wednesday.
Upper Yoder Township police responded to the scene and a state police accident reconstruction team assisted to process the scene.
