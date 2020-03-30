A 24-year-old pregnant woman died from an acute fentanyl overdose that also killed her unborn baby in January, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Monday.
Brittany Marie Kopsic's body was found Jan. 29 inside a Maple Avenue residence in the Woodvale section of Johnstown, authorities said.
Lees broke the news during a press conference at the Central Park Complex after receiving the autopsy and toxicology reports.
"She was 24 weeks pregnant," Lees said.
"The manner of death of the 24-year-old woman is being ruled an accident. The manner of death of the baby is being ruled a homicide. Again, this solidifies that we still have a drug problem here in Cambria County."
An obituary published Feb. 1 in The Tribune-Democrat showed that a Brittany Marie Kopsic of Johnstown passed away on Jan. 29, along with an unborn daughter.
Lees confirmed Kopsic was the overdose victim.
Kopsic is Cambria County's eighth fatal overdose this year. Lees said he is waiting for toxicology reports on 13 other cases.
Johnstown police are investigating how the woman obtained the fentanyl.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said city police have moved forward with the homicide investigation, despite COVID-19 moving across Pennsylvania.
"Law enforcement, first responders continue to do their jobs on a daily basis and will continue to be there to serve the public," he said.
Neugebauer said the consensus within law enforcement is there may be an spike in drug overdoses during the pandemic.
"If for no other reason (than) people are hunkered down together and there's not as much to do in the community," he said. "I hope and pray I'm wrong and that we do not see an uptick in drug use."
