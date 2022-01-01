JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - An investigation was started on Saturday after a deceased individual was found in a vehicle on the 600 block of Wood Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
"I am calling the death suspicious at this time," Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Officers were dispatched to the area at 11:12 a.m., according to 911 officials.
As of 1:15 p.m. Lees was still at the scene where the vehicle was found in the middle of the roadway.
The coroner's office and the Johnstown Police Department are cooperating on the investigation.
The "active" scene was processed and shortly before 1:30 p.m. authorities left the area.
At this time additional information is limited, though Lees said that further details will be made available later in the day.
