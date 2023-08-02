A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred in the U.S. Route 22 westbound lanes between the Summit and Gallitzin exits at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees pronounced a person dead at the scene at 2:15 p.m.
“(The driver) went off the roadway, down in that ditch, goes up the hill and then he traveled that,” Lees said. “He’s parallel with 22 coming across the hillside. … He traveled that hillside for a significant distance before coming down the hill.”
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The person, who was entrapped in the vehicle that caught on fire, will need to be identified by dental records or DNA, according to Lees.
Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department, along with Cambria Alliance EMS, both from Cresson, responded to the scene, according to Cambria County 911.
Lees said it took “several hours” to extricate the deceased.
“I commend them,” Lees said. “They assisted the coroner’s office with rescue equipment and extracting the individual.”
