One person died following an early morning crash on Wednesday involving three vehicles in Richland Township, according to the Cambria County coroner.
The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. on the 1400 block of Scalp Avenue.
One motorist involved was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the crash, he said.
More information will be released pending notification of next of kin, Lees said.
