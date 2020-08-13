Fatal motorcycle crash Solomon Run Road

First responders survey the scene at a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the intersection of Solomon Run Road and Mount Airy Drive in Richland Township.

 By Joshua Byers
jbyers@tribdem.com

Emergency crews and the coroner responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Solomon Run Road and Mount Airy Drive on Thursday.

The incident involved a motorcycle and pickup truck and occurred at 4:07 p.m.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced the operator of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday and the name of the victim is being held pending notification of family.

More information will be released following the procedure, Lees said.

The coroner’s office and Richland Township police are investigating.

Solomon Run Road, Mount Airy Drive and the main Lowe’s entrance were shutdown for hours following the accident as officials surveyed the area.

Richland Township police, volunteer fire company and East Hills Ambulance responded to the call.

Tags

Recommended for you