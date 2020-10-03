A Northern Cambria-area man was killed Friday when he was run over by heavy equipment at the Indiana County used car dealership where he worked, authorities said Saturday.
Randall Scott Mack, 39, whose listed address was in the 1400 block of Tipperary Road, Northern Cambria, died of blunt force trauma, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., who has ruled the death an accident.
Mack was reportedly struck and run over by the rear tire of a Case 721D wheel loader at around 5:16 p.m. Friday while working at Texas Auto Ranch, located along U.S. Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, near Strongstown. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Overman.
According to Overman, the operator of the loader reported that he had not seen Mack while backing up. The man reportedly said that he at first thought he had driven over a tire until he noticed Mack lying on the ground.
Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria is handling funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.