JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The victim of Sunday’s fatal fire at Fulton I. Connor Tower has been identified as Joanne L. Peoples.
She was 73.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Peoples died from smoke inhalation and suffered fourth-degree burns over 75% of her body. She was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. on Sunday by Deputy Coroner Charles Mahon. She was later identified through dental records.
Smoking was the cause of the accidental fire, according to Lees.
Johnstown Fire Department contained the fire to her fifth-floor apartment in the downtown building.
Peoples was a member of Praise Center Full Gospel Church in the city’s Coopersdale neighborhood, where she sang and played the piano, per an obituary in The Tribune-Democrat.
“Joanne was very passionate about fulfilling her purpose as a great minister of music,” according to the write-up. “She loved everyone she encountered, and they loved her back. She touched the lives of many people and was willing to help them even at her lowest times. She will be greatly missed.”
A private service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
