Authorities are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found Monday in a shed in Lorain Borough.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said someone discovered the body at 11:20 p.m. in a shed on Wheat Street and called 911.
The man had been there for more than a day. Drug paraphernalia was found in the shed, the coroner said. The man's name is not being released until family members are notified.
Stonycreek Township police and the coroner's office are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Toxicology will take six to eight weeks.
East Hills EMS also responded.
