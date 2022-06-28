JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An investigation was underway late Tuesday after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Upper Yoder Township.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the man was walking on the 500 block of Hershberger Road when he was hit by a vehicle at approximately 9:29 p.m.
As of 11:28 p.m., Hershberger Road remained closed to traffic while Upper Yoder police investigated the crash, Lees said.
A state police accident reconstruction team was collecting evidence at the scene to assist Upper Yoder officers to determine what caused the fatal accident, Lees said.
Lees said the official cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
